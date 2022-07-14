Arthur C. Sabatino, 62, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on July 4, 2022. He was born to the late Charles and Emily Sabatino on May 16, 1960, in Denville, N.J.
Sabatino met Jennifer Berlin and married her on Jan. 3, 2006. They were married 16 wonderful years before his passing. They had moved to Millsboro, Del., around 2018, from Landing, N.J. He loved to go fishing, enjoyed Italian food and loved going to the beach. He was a social person and was a devoted man to everyone, especially his family. He was the best kind of person to be around. He was also very creative and handy.
Sabatino was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sabatino and Emily Virginio Sabatino. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; three children, Arthur C. Sabatino Jr. (and Marianna) of North Field, N.J., Michael Sabatino of Millsboro, Del., and Charles Sabatino of Somers Point, N.J.; two sisters, Mary Ann Donahue of Wildwood, N.J., and Suzanne Vetrero of Rockaway, N.J.; a grandchild, Nicolai Sabatino; two nieces, Jessica Donahue and Kimberly Vetrero; and a nephew, Justin Vetrero. He is also survived by extended family members and friends.
A calling hour will be held at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington, St., Millsboro, DE 19966, on July 16, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.