Armon C. Long, 85, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Frankford, Del., passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Atlantic Shores Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro. He was born in Frankford on Dec. 1, 1935, son of the late Clifton I. Long and the late Armenia (Rogers) Long.
Long graduated from John M. Clayton High School in Frankford in the Class of 1953. He retired from work for the DuPont Company in Seaford, Del., after 25 years of service.
He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching his Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He and his beloved wife, Shirley, would spend countless hours watching their children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and enjoyed spending time at the Pyle Center watching Little League games.
In addition to his parents, Long was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Robbins. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley (Layfield) Long; three children, Vicky Tyler, Dana Long and his wife, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, and Michael Long and his wife, Carol; four grandchildren, Ethan, Justin, Brock and Connor; three great-grandchildren, Carson, Beau and Barrett; a brother, Wayne Long; and a sister, Joyce Serman.
A visitation was to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del. A graveside service will follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Frankford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Long’s name to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 Poplar St, Wilmington, DE 19801. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.