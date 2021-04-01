Arlene Staubs (Ware) Terry passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021, at her home in Millsboro, Del. She was born in Charles Town, W.Va., and had been a resident of Millsboro since 1962.
She was a great friend to many in the community and a participant in community support organizations (including the Christian Storehouse, Cub and Boy Scouts, and the Sussex Central High School Band). To those who knew her, it was easy to see her true Christian faith and love for her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, parents, brothers and sisters. Most importantly, she was a devoted Christian, and wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Reginald and Catherine Staubs; her son James Ware; and several brothers and sisters, Clarice, Marlin, Dan and Ruth. She is survived by her brother, Frank Staubs and his wife, Sue; sister, Brenda Pierson of Charles Town and Martinsburg, W.Va.; husband, Peter Terry of Millsboro; sons Les Ware and his wife, Debbie (Layfield) Ware, of Hampton, Va., and Keith Ware and his wife, Karen (Hudson) Ware, of Dagsboro, Del.; a stepdaughter, Cathy Droogan and her husband, Jay, of Darien, Conn.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ware) Dyer and her husband, Shaun, of Nottingham, U.K., Andrew Ware and his wife, Elizabeth (Lewis) Ware of Fairfax, Va., Stephanie (Ware) Tingle and her husband, Ryan, of Cheyanne, Wy., Nicolas Ware and his wife, Caitlin (Molnar) Ware of Dagsboro, Jack Droogan of San Francisco, Calif., and Cate and Sara of Darien, Conn.; and her great-grandchildren, Lennon Ware, Charlie Mae Ware and Finley Dyer.
The family planned a small private ceremony in April 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to Alzheimer’s sand hospice organizations. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del., Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.