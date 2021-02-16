Ardith Patricia “Art” Harmon Mosley, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by her three children, while at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro, Del. She was born on July 27, 1934, daughter of the late Oscar E. Harmon Sr. and Lillian Davis Harmon Maull.
Mosley was born and lived her entire life in Millsboro, Del. In her early years, she had fun being on the Indian River, crabbing, clamming and swimming. On Aug. 5, 1952, she married Maurice “Snooty” Mosley. They continued to enjoy activities on the water, which included boating, water skiing and fishing. Together they liked traveling, bowling, camping, and entertaining friends and family. Mosley also loved a good pinochle game, taking pictures, and catching and cooking crabs for anyone who stopped by. Her home was filled with items she had collected that were associated with crabs, including jewelry, ornaments, T-shirts and other knickknacks.
She retired from work for the State of Delaware as an accounting clerk for the Stockley Center. Mosley was proud of the time she served with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. Her tenure spanned more than 41 years after joining in 1979. She was awarded a Lifetime Membership for her dedicated service.
She loved being around people and truly enjoyed life. She was fun to be around, always joking and making others laugh. Her ornery “sayings” and ornery ways will be missed by all who knew her, and all who knew her will remember her with a smile.
Mosley is preceded in death by her husband Maurice “Snooty” Mosley, and four siblings, Carrie Davis, Shirley Shock, Constance Baker and Oscar “Sport” Harmon. She is survived by a brother, Edward Harmon and his spouse, Anjo; a daughter, Maureen Dempster and her spouse, Norman; two sons, Maurice Mosley and his spouse, Reesie, and Maury Mosley; four grandchildren, Dena Dempster, Cameron Mosley, Alston Mosley and Elijah Mosley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.