Archibald J. “Archie” Alexander, 89, passed away peacefully Aug. 27, 2020, at his home in Sussex County, Del., surrounded by loved ones. He grew up in Baltimore, Md., with his father, Charles A. Alexander, three sisters and two brothers. His mother, Helen, passed away when he was 7 years old.
As a child, Alexander loved the game of baseball. He and his brothers would play stickball for hours. Every family reunion, it could be counted on for a game of stickball to be played, with many generations waiting to have their turn to hit a small handmade ball with a broomstick.
At 18, Alexander joined the U.S. Air Force, in which he served abroad, including three tours in Vietnam, from which he was decorated with several medals, including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor and various others. He served 21 years and nine days, with distinction, as a senior master-sergeant for his service in Vietnam.
After Alexander retired from the Air Force, he started his second career as director of Housing & Urban Development for Prince George’s County. From there he took the roles of director of finance and director of housing for the City of Alexandria.
On March 14, 2009, he married what seemed to be his soulmate, Arlene Plystack. The couple exuded happiness and love to everyone around them.
To know him was to love him. He was the most positive person and loved life. His sense of humor and love for life will always be remembered in our hearts.
Alexander is survived by his wife, Arlene; three children, John Alexander, Lorraine Krafft and David Alexander, and two stepsons, Andy Stak and Stephen Plystak; five grandchildren, Michael Carr Jr., Angela Simon, Megan Alexander, Sarah Alexander and Kyle Alexander; two great-grandchildren, Brayden Carr and Ryleigh Carr; and his brother, Mike “Sonny” Alexander.
Memorial services with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date, to be determined. The family will be having a celebration of life with close family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund ( https://donate.vvmf.org/page/contribute/support-vvmf-now). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.