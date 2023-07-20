On July 12, 2023, Aphrodite “Aphie” Katsaros Kalonturos, 96, of Ocean View, Del., passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her children, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 22, 1926, in Baltimore, Md., one of four daughters born to George and Maria Katsaros.
In October 1949, she met the love of her life, Nicholas “Nick” Kalonturos. They wed on Sept. 17, 1950. As a newlywed, she worked for Metropolitan Life in Washington, D.C. The couple started their family in the spring of 1952. She was a proud stay-at-home mom who raised four children. While she occasionally modeled for the local department store, Woodward & Lothrop, it wasn’t until her youngest child went to school that she started a career in banking. She worked for Equitable Bank (now Bank of America) as a teller. She eventually became the chief training manager for the bank.
She was strong in her faith and loved her church community and Greek heritage. She regularly volunteered her time at both Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean City, Md. She was an amazing hostess and cook — her recipes for koulourakia, paximathia and tsoureki are a favorite of many! She was patriotic, an avid reader and an inspiration to many. She loved to Greek dance, play gin and shop with her girls — no matter the activity, she was always the life of the party.
If there is one thing Kalonturos will be remembered for, it’s her style — not just her sparkly tennis shoes or her purple faux fur coat or her big sunglasses, but the style in which she lived her life. She had a vivacious personality and flare — everyone, acquaintance or friend, knew who she was when she walked into a room.
“You gotta have style. It helps you get down the stairs. It helps you get up in the morning. It’s a way of life. Without it, you’re nobody.” Aphrodite Kalonturos was most definitely somebody — somebody who made an impression on everyone in her life, somebody who was loved so very much, and somebody who will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Kalonturos was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Kalonturos, in 2016; by her sisters Georgia and Esther; and by a son-in-law, Anthony Rellos. She is survived by her four children, Dr. James Kalonturos, Dr. George Kalonturos, Melissa Rellos Gasparis and Christina Keith; and her son-in-laws George Gasparis and Curtis Keith. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Toni Nicole Rellos Gasparis Can and her husband, Matthew, Christopher Gasparis, and Nikolas, Zachary and Zoë Keith. She was very proud of all her grandchildren and considered them the greatest blessing in her life. She is also survived by her sister Margarita.
Relatives and friends were invited to call on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 8805 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Md., with a viewing at 9 a.m. and the funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Internment will take place at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Kalonturos’ memory to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://raise.stjude.org/fundraiser/4802173 or Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, Ocean City MD. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.