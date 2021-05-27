Antoinette E. Coulbourn, 93, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, May 21, 2021. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on June 12, 1927, daughter of the late Vincent Cupo and Mary (Campanelli) Cupo.
She retired from work as a bookkeeper with Bank of America. She was deeply devoted to her family and proud of her family’s accomplishments. She enjoyed playing bingo, and completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Coulbourn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Jennings Coulbourn, on March 20, 2021; seven siblings, Francis Cupo, Ronald Cupo, Carmine Cupo, Catherine Lane, Marie Dougherty, Elva Mullori and Eleanor Cupo; and sons-in-law Richard Cordeaux and Michael Moore. She is survived by a son, John Coulbourn and his wife, Elaine, of Frankford, Del.; five daughters, Margaret Biscup and her husband, Dr. Robert Biscup of Jupiter, Fla., Linda Brooks and her husband, Jim, of Newark, Del., Deborah Cordeaux of Dagsboro, Del., Mary Beth Moore of Dagsboro and Jennifer Smith of Frankford; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, Del., officiated by the Rev. Dave Humphrey. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.