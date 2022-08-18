Anthony “Tony” Marta, 60, of Millsboro, Del., born June 26, 1962, passed away suddenly on July 28, 2022, of medical complications at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
His passions included fishing, hunting and carpentry. His favorite pastime was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. His favorite sport was football, and he never missed an Eagles game.
He was very passionate about helping people in any way he could to overcome hardships in their life, heading the Longneck Faith & Hope group. He had always had a strong religious faith and would never hesitate to have a discussion with anyone who wished to talk about the lord. He had a huge heart and was always only one phone call away for anyone who needed him. He will be forever missed and deeply loved by all.
Marta was preceded in death by his mother, Abbigail Marie Lundberg Marta, and father, John Lawrence Marta, of Harbeson, Del.; and a sister-in-law, Kathleen Castango of Delmar, Del. He is survived by his immediate family, his wife, Beverly A. Marta, of Millsboro, Del.; and his four children, son Anthony (and A.J.) Marta of Lewes, Del., daughter Rachel A. Marta of Lewes, daughter Jessica (and Chris) Loller of Ellendale, Del., son Nicholas (and Anastasia) Jacobs of Smyrna, Del.; two grandchildren, Haylee M. Callahan and Isabella R. Marta; nephew Michael Thomas (and Rhiannon) Davis, and their daughters, Persephone and Mckayla; brother-in-law John (and Janet) Brewer, and their children, John, Jeff and Ashlea; and mother-in-law Elizabeth B. Brewer. He is also survived by three siblings, brother Paul Marta of Annapolis, Md., and his children, Paul and Mary Kate; sister Julie (and Allen) Davis of Broadkill Beach, Del., and their children, Brian Donahue (and Chelsea), Abbie Davis, Justin (and Janna) Davis, and their children, Jaden, Janessa and Owen; sister Hope (and Michael) Smedley of Abingdon, Md., and their children, Jacob, Hannah and Curtis.
Services with be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. A celebration of Marta’s life will be held following church services, at the Millsboro Fire Department fire hall, 109 East State St., Millsboro, Del. The family asked that, in leu of flowers, donations be made to the University of Maryland Medical System Foundation for transplants (ummsfoundation.org) or P.O. Box 64573, Baltimore, MD 21298. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Services were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.