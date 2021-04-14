Anthony “Tony” Kaczmarczyk, 73, of Frankford, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away at Christiana Hospital on March 29, 2021. He was born on April 9, 1947, in Wilmington, Del., to the late John and Helen Kaczmarczyk.
He was a lifelong Delawarean and a 1965 graduate of Wilmington High School. He proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged from the military, Kaczmarczyk attended Goldey-Beacom College. He went into business as a general contractor, and successfully owned and operated Century Builders for the next 45 years.
In 1973, he married the love of his life, Christine, and the couple raised two children and relocated to Sussex County 21 years ago. Kaczmarczyk was a fierce patriot who loved his country and the flag for which he proudly served. In addition to his love of country, he was a child of God, with a deep faith and love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Kaczmarczyk was a family man, beloved by his family and friends. For him, there were no strangers — just friends that he hadn’t met yet. He treated everyone with love, dignity and respect, and enjoyed developing bonds and relationships with all he encountered.
An avid hunter, fisherman, crabber, accordion player, gardener and winemaker, he kept busy in his retirement and often volunteered for various community organizations. Kaczmarczyk was extremely proud of his Polish heritage, and loved polka music and worked at the St. Hedwig Parish Polish festival for many years. He was a parishioner for many years at St. Hedwig’s in Wilmington and St. Ann’s in Bethany Beach, Del. His greatest accomplishments in life were being a husband, father and beloved “Dziadzi” to his grandchildren.
Kaczmarczyk is survived by his wife, Christine “Cris” (Sobkow) Kaczmarczyk; son, Brian Kaczmarczyk and his wife, Kimberly, of Harbeson, Del.; daughter, Melissa Stonesifer and her husband, Wesley, of York, Pa.; brothers, John Kaczmarczyk and his wife, Patricia, of Wilmington, and Charles Kaczmarczyk and his wife, Tina, of Middletown, Del.; grandchildren, Marley, Chloe, Kailen and Brynlee; and many great friends and beloved family members.
A visitation was held April 2, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to either the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, Delaware Fish & Wildlife or Ocean View VFW Post 7234.