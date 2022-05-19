Anthony Theodore “Ted” Messick, 72, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Monday May 9, 2022, at home, in the care of his family and Accent Care Hospice. He was born on July 15, 1949, in Millsboro, to the late Clifford U. Messick Sr. and Dorothy W. Burton Messick.
He graduated from Millsboro High School and from vo-tech as a diesel mechanic in 1968. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Mid Sussex Rescue Squad. He worked at the Sunoco Station in Lewes, Del., for many years as their head mechanic. Ted retired from Townsends, where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for 22 years.
In his spare time Messick enjoyed hunting, camping, riding his motorcycle, dancing and fixing things. He was known for his bigger-than-life personality and loved to have a good time. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Messick was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Jean Messick, in 1973, as well as four siblings, Shirley Pettit, Clifford U. Messick Jr., Richard Messick and Bonnie J. Messick. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Susan Messick of Millsboro, Del.; two daughters Bonnie Gillett (and Evan) of West Minster, Md., and Kimberly Messick of Millsboro, Del.; a brother, Edward B. Messick (and Barbara), and a sister, Loretta Messick, all of Millsboro. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Tony Messick of Millsboro, Del., and Bethany Gillett of West Minster, Md.; as well as a great-granddaughter, Lakelyn Goodwin. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A viewing was planned on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.