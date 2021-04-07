Anthony Robert DeMichael, 76, of Selbyville, Del., formerly of Doylestown, Pa., passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Aug. 18, 1944, son of the late Antony DeMichael and the late Irene and (DiSiro) DeMichael.
“Tony” worked hard to complete his degree in accounting at night from the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science, while working full-time and raising his family. He retired as the director of credit from Pioneer Electronics in 2003 and has enjoyed the last 18 years of retirement. After moving to the beach full-time about eight years ago, DeMichael has been blessed to make so many friends at his home in Bayside.
DeMichael enjoyed a simpler life at the beach. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, singing and spending time at the ocean and the pool at The Point in Bayside. He was a voracious reader, and enjoyed playing Scrabble and cards, especially Pinochle. He was a faithful Catholic and the treasurer of the Delmarva Whiskey Club. Above all, DeMichael loved his family and loved going to his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a true role model for his children and grandchildren and an example of how a man should love and provide for his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Teddy and Vincent DeMichael. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 57 years, Eileen (Schatzle) DeMichael; two children, Anthony C. DeMichael and his wife, Amy, of Doylestown, Pa., and Diana DiPino and her husband, Charles, of Ellicott City, Md.; and seven grandchildren, Nicole, Danielle and Anthony “Tony” DeMichael, and Alyssa, Anthony, Charlie and Sophia DiPino.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 35318 Church Road, Frankford, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.