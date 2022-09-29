Anthony Michael Roadarmel Jr., 30, of Ocean City, Md., died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. He was born in Lewes, Del., son of Anthony Michael Roadarmel Sr. and Colleen Crocker.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ania Chorna; a brother, Austin Roadarmel; a sister, Amanda Roadarmel; and his grandparents Jacquline Roadarmel, and Elaine and Walt Crocker.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. A visitation will be held an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roadarmel’s memory may be made to Taylorville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 456, Berlin, MD 21811. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.