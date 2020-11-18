Anthony Frank “Tony” Bressi Jr., 74, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away peacefully at home, with his wife by his side, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. He was born in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 1946, son of the late Anthony Frank Bressi Sr. and the late Dorothy (Kraemer) Bressi.
He was a graduate of Dundalk Senior High School, in the Class of 1965, and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for 15 years with the Bricklayers Union in Baltimore, prior to working for the City of Baltimore as a maintenance manager with the wastewater treatment plant, retiring in 2011.
In addition to his parents, Bressi was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Saraceno. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sandra Ann (Stepek) Bressi; two daughters, Tina Crow and her husband, Matthew, of Carney, Md., and Erin Bressi Dabbs and her husband, Timothy, of Mayo, Md.; a stepson, Bryan Gernhardt of Hagerstown, Md.; a daughter-in-law, Anne Gernhardt of Baltimore; three grandchildren, Bryan Gernhardt Jr., Justin Crow and Jillian Crow; and a brother, Joseph Bressi and his wife, Barbara, of Chase, Md.
A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation starting at noon, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org). Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.