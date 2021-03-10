Anthony Albert DeCesaris Sr., 88, of Fenwick Island, Del., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Marco DeCesaris Sr. and Ida (Janetti) DeCesaris.
He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a master bricklayer and owned and operated residential construction businesses. DeCesaris was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, American Legion Post 166 and the Sons of Italy.
DeCesaris was preceded in death by his eight siblings and by his son Marco A. DeCesaris Sr. He is survived by his most beloved and devoted wife of 67 years, Josephine E. DeCesaris of Fenwick; their children, Rose Marie Murphy (and Steve Long) of Bishopville, Md., Annette DeCesaris (and Jeffrey Steinour) of Lothian, Md., Mary Ann DeCesaris Twohig and her spouse, Fran, of Selbyville, Del., and Anthony A. DeCesaris Jr. and his spouse, Kelly, of Lothian, Md.; a brother, Albert G. DeCesaris and his spouse, Rosemary, of Edgewater, Md.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private viewing for the immediate family was held on March 4, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial on March 5 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church; 9903 Coastal Hwy.; Ocean City, MD 21842 (or www.stlukeoc.com) or the American Heart Association; P.O. Box 417005; Boston, MA 02241 (or www.heart.org).