Annie Elizabeth Travers, 78, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Sanford, N.C., passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Raleigh, N.C., to the late Octavia W. Anderson and Mary Emma Peace Anderson.
She retired from work for the State Department in Washington, D.C., where she worked for the federal government for 29 years. She taught pre-school at IAFOC Christian Academy in Port Smith, Va., for six years. She moved to Millsboro in November 2021. She attended Cornerstone Outreach Church in Millsboro. In her free time, she enjoyed reading her Bible, watching Jimmy Swaggart and shopping, and adored being around children. She was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to many, and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Travers was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald F. Travers Sr., in 2012. She is survived by her son, Ronald F. Travers Jr. (and Crystal) of Hyattsville, Md.; two brothers, Octavia W. Anderson Jr., and Clinton E. Anderson (and Janice); and two sisters, Viola Barner (and Arthur) and Julie Bunch Brown. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Laurell Perez, Terrinse Perez, Micah Jackson and Khryron Travers; as well as seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her favorite nephew, Jeremiah “My Baby,” as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro, Del. Interment will be private. The family requested no flowers, but condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.