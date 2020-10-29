Annette “Babe” Hammond, 83, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away in the loving care of her family and the staff of VITAS Hospice on Oct. 19, 2020. She was born May 29, 1937, to the late Vollie B. Hitchens and Helen Hitchens in Dagsboro.
She was married to William E. Hammond Jr., who preceded her in death, and together they raised two children. She worked for and retired from the State of Delaware as a secretary in the Unemployment Office. Hammond attended The River (Wesleyan Church) in Roxana, Del.
She loved reading and keeping up with “Judge Judy,” as well as her other favorite TV programs. She had a routine and was not happy when her programs were interrupted by press conferences. She was opinionated and a “no-nonsense” type of person who loved her family and would do anything for her grandkids. She loved her chocolate and pretzels, and would never turn down dessert.
Hammond is survived by her two children, Deborah L. Hickman, and Duane S. Marvel and spouse, Glen, all of Dagsboro; and three grandchildren, Ethan L. Hickman and his wife, Dawn, Brandon G. Marvel and his wife, Amanda, and Nicole H. Sturla and her husband, Spencer.
A very special thanks goes out to Lavette Mumford and the staff of VITAS Hospice for the excellent loving care that was given.
A funeral service and celebration of Hammond’s life was held on Oct. 24, 2020, at The River Church in Roxana, Del., officiated by the Rev. Mike Ennis. Interment was held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Hospice; 30265 Commerce Dr., Ste. 202; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.