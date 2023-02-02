Anna “Marie” Neishell, 81, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Linwood, Pa., passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Chester, Pa., on Jan. 3, 1942, daughter of the late Francis Dugan Leonard and Anna Mae (Craft) Leonard.
She had variety of jobs, from working at First Pennsylvania Bank in Philadelphia to working as a fabricator for Visco’s and serving as an office manager prior to her retirement from Powell Landscaping.
Neishell loved to craft. She enjoyed making crafts out of seashells with her daughter Jo Ann, and also crocheting and designing beautiful stained glass. Her kitchen was her domain, as she was a talented cook and baker.
In addition to her parents, Neishell was preceded in death by her brother, William Dugan. She is survived by her loving husband of 62.5 years, Joseph L. Neishell; a daughter, Jo Ann Pullin and her husband, Kevin, of Dagsboro, Del.; a son, John Neishell and his fiancée, Tammy Byers, of Clarksville, Del.; a granddaughter, Holly Pierson and her fiancé, Benjamin Baffone, of Newark, Del.; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Noah Baffone, both of Newark, Del. She is also survived by a brother, Martin Leonard and his wife, Janice, of Aston, Pa.; three sisters, Barbara Goodman and her husband, Jack, of Conway, S.C., Patricia Jones of Newark, Del., Lisa Brown and her husband, Ron, of Forksville, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Duan of Boothwyn, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was set for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 35318 Church Rd., Frankford, Del.. Interment was to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.