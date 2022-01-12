Anna “Marie” Hogsten, 84, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, after a valiant fight against cancer. She was born on Feb. 7, 1937, in Orange, Va., daughter of the late Willie I. “Buck” Foster and Anna Belle (Deane) Foster.
Hogsten grew up in Orange and graduated from Orange County High School, in the Class of 1955. She enrolled at James Madison College in Harrisonburg, Va., where she excelled in field hockey and competition dance, graduating with a degree in physical education in 1959. She proudly sported a Delaware vanity tag on her car, “JMU 59,” and was a lifetime fan, often cheering, “Go Dukes!” Later, she attended Salisbury University and achieved a master’s degree in education.
In 1959, she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, James “Marvin” Hogsten, and moved to Felton, Del. “Jim,” as she called him, attended Wesley and Delaware State. She became a physical education teacher and basketball coach at Felton High School from 1960 to 1964. They then moved to Dover, where they both taught at Holy Cross High School from 1964 to 1968. In 1968, they both went to work for the Lake Forest School District, where Marie Hogsten was a physical education teacher at Lake Forest South Elementary until she retired in 1988. During that time, the couple raised two boys. As a family, they loved to go on camping trips, especially enjoying the Delaware Seashore State Park and Cape May, N.J. Those were her most cherished times.
As time went on, she and her husband loved to take their camper in the winter and travel to Florida to soak up the sun and meet wonderful new people, even joining a camping group that supported and promoted camping. She took part in social groups, such as AARP and Red Hatters, and volunteered at the CHEER Center in Ocean View, Del. The couple attended St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, Del., and the highlight of her week was to go to the 8 o’clock service and then go to breakfast for fellowship and food; always grabbing a to-go bag for a bite to eat later.
Upon Jim Hogsten’s passing, she decided to create a bucket list of trips and adventures, including trips to Hawaii, flying in a helicopter; Alaskan cruise, flying in a plane that landed on the water; New Mexico for a hot-air balloon festival; Charlestown S.C.; Niagara Falls, Canada; and the “cruise from hell,” Cape Cod and Nova Scotia. She loved to read books, completing word puzzles, painting scenes from the Delaware and Cape May shores, and watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.”
Throughout her life, she enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s athletic, artistic, academic and music endeavors.
Her family thanked her former basketball players who helped her so much over the years.
In addition to her parents, Hogsten was preceded in death by her husband, Jim. She is survived by her two sons, James “J.D.” Hogsten (and Debbie) and Lance Hogsten (and Christine); her grandchildren, Steven Hogsten and his fiancée, Virginia Vassotti, Matthew Hogsten and his partner, Emily Neumann, Madison Hogsten and Jordyn Hogsten.
Due to the pandemic, the family has decided to have a celebration of life in late April 2022 at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, Del. She will be interred at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., with her beloved Jim. Arrangements were being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, Del. Memorial contributions may be made in Hogsten’s memory to St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, 117 Maplewood Street, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, or the CHEER Center, 30637 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View, DE 19970. Her life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.