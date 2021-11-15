Anna Marguerite Welsh, 66, of Glyndon, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at her beach house in Fenwick Island, Del., surrounded by her husband, children and sister, after an eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Rockford, Ill., on Nov. 30, 1954, daughter of the late Richard Olson and the late Betsy Sisler.
Before high school, Welsh relocated to Reisterstown, Md. She attended Catonsville (Md.) Community College and then earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at University of Maryland. She was a nurse at Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) Hospital until her twins were born.
She was very active in both communities where she resided, including Glyndon and Fenwick Island. She was always ready for a good laugh and enjoyed helping at her daughter’s store. She loved sitting in her rocking chair, looking out over the water in Fenwick. She was a huge sports enthusiast, especially of the Baltimore Ravens and of football at West Virginia University, which her son attended.
Welsh is survived by her husband, Charles Welsh; son Jonathan Welsh; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Joseph Brzostowski; her sister Mary and her husband, Robert Harvey; and brothers Richard Olson, and Peter Olson and his wife, Shelly.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Glyndon, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, Md. Lunch will immediately follow the service at the Welshes’ home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Welsh’s name to the Sandra & Malcolm Berman Cancer Center at GMBC— specifically the Clinical Trials Program — by visiting https://www.gbmc.org/cancer. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.