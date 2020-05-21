Anne Lee Lewis, 86, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at home, departing her earthly life and entering her heavenly reward, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born June 6, 1933, in Delmar, Md., to the late George E. Brewington Sr., and Agnes Clouser Brewington.
Lewis retired from work for the State of Delaware on June 1, 1991, after working at the Stockley Center as an attendant for 31 years. She was a 1951 graduate of Millsboro High School and attended Eastern Pilgrim College in Allentown, Pa.
Lewis was a member of The Journey (Millsboro Wesleyan Church). In her free time, she loved word-finds, gospel concerts, church functions, visits with family near and far, trips to the Outer Banks and the annual Denton Camp, to which she always looked forward.
In addition to her parents, Lewes was also preceded in death by her husband, Morris J. Lewis, in 2012; three brothers, Eugene, Paul and Kenneth Brewington; a sister, Helen Banks; and a daughter-in-law-to-be, Suzanne Smith. She is survived by a daughter, Connie Gravenor and her husband, Charles, of Salisbury, Md.; a son, James E. Lewis of Delmar, Del.; a daughter of the heart, April Wrightson of Wilmington, Del.; her former daughter-in-law, Missy Lewis; a brother, George E. Brewington Jr.; three sisters, Marie DeCelles of Frankford, Del., Josephine Adams of Dagsboro, Del., and June Joseph of Millsboro; three grandsons, Chad Gravenor of Salisbury, Matthew Lewis of Fenwick Island, Del., and Sean Lewis and his wife, Ashton, of Millsboro; two great-grandchildren, Landyn Gravenor and Harper Lewis; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
After her husband, Morris, passed away, a very close friend of the family started taking care of her yard: Randy Jones, who was like a son, and his wife, Lorrie, who were faithful visitors over the years. There were also four very special ladies who were her caregivers and became close friends over the last eight years, Ernestine Dixon, Lois Handy, Lucinda Taylor and Jeanette Hall.
Due to COVID-19 and the state-of-emergency, a private service will be held. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. A celebration of Lewis’ life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to The Journey, P.O. Box 371; Millsboro, DE 19966, or to Denton Wesleyan Camp; 424 E. Wesley Cir.; Denton, MD 21629, or to the Mary Campbell Center; 4641 Weldon Rd.; Wilmington, DE 19803, or to Vitas Hospice; 30265 Commerce St., Ste. 202; Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.