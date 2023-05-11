Ann M. Sugden, 87, passed away peacefully in her husband’s arms on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Born on Oct. 14, 1935, in Laureldale, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Harry Huntzinger and Mary (Venuti) Huntzinger.
After graduating Pleasantville High School, her career had many paths. Her favorite job was being a custom hand-decorator at Lenox China, hand-painting beautiful flowers on the delicate china pieces. Any scrap of paper always had a sketch of flowers on it.
She was married to John H. Sugden III for more than 50 years. They enjoyed every minute of being together, whether traveling, antiquing or simply finding a new spot to eat lunch. The two of them were inseparable until her passing.
In addition to her parents, Sugden was preceded in death by her brother, James P. Huntzinger Sr., and stepdaughter, Susan (Sugden) Williams. She is survived by her beloved husband, John; her sons, Michael French (and Debbie) of Florida, and Nicholas French (and Diana) of Alabama; her daughter, Brenda Lee McDonald (and Stephen) of Mays Landing, N.J.; her step-son, John Sugden (and Karen); and her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
No services have been planned at this time.