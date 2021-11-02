Ann Bunting Parsons, 81, of Selbyville, Del., passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. She was born in Berlin, Md., and was the daughter of the late Everett “Dink” Bunting and Lydia (Jackson) Bunting.
After graduating from the University of Delaware, Parsons started her teaching career at Carrie Downie Elementary School, later moving to Rehoboth Elementary, and spent most of her years teaching at Phillip C. Showell Elementary in Selbyville, where she was recognized as a Teacher of the Year and retired after 32 years in the classroom.
She was an active member for 20 years of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in which she served in the capacity of treasurer. She was a sports enthusiast who avidly enjoyed watching college basketball and her beloved Baltimore Orioles. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with family, reading, knitting, doing crossword puzzles and watching game shows.
Parsons was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, H. Dewey Parsons Jr. She is survived by two sons, David B. Parsons and his wife, Susan, of Bear, Del., and Greg E. Parsons and his wife, Eva, of Fort Myers, Fla.; four grandchildren, Colin E., Zachary J., Alexa B. and Jessica D. Parsons; two sisters, Ellen (and John) DiTeodoro of Middletown, Del., and Debbie (and Bob) Pingley of Basye, Va.
A visitation was to be held on Monday, Nov. 1, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Burial was to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indian River High School in the memory of Ann Parsons and will go to a student seeking to be an educator, who has financial need (send donations to Indian River High School, c/o Principal Mike Williams, 29772 Armory Rd., Dagsboro, DE 19939), or to the charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.