Ann “Birdie” Hickson Pease, 91, long time resident of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on March 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at her home. She was born on May 29, 1931, in Hartford, Ct., the daughter of Anna and Christopher Hickson.
She spent her married life devoted to her husband, Philip, and her family. She enjoyed visits with her children and grandchildren, going to the beach, boat outings and preparing family meals. Her husband jokingly referred to her as the “chief of staff,” as she managed the Pease family household.
Pease was passionate about the game of bridge and her many cherished friendships fostered over the bridge table. She loved tending to her garden, the beach, mastering crossword puzzles and reading, and was a whiz at the gameshow “Jeopardy.”
The Pease family is forever grateful to Charlotte Dennis for the devoted and tender care she provided to Pease during her illness. The family also thanked the staff at Delaware Hospice for their care and compassion.
Pease was preceded in death by her three sisters, Mary, Peggy and Kay Hickson. She is survived by her beloved husband, Philip; her four children, Cynthia of Easton, Md., Stephen (and Carol) of Ocean View, Del., Robert (and Peggy) of Boulder, Colo., and Susan of Chester, Md.; four grandchildren; and a great-grandson, Danielle, Laura, Greg, Kyra and Devin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of St. Ann on March 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/stannbb. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pease’s memory, to the American Cancer Society. To share condolences online, visit www.melsonfuneralservices.com.