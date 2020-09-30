Angel Lee Bunting-Brittingham, 45, of Millsboro, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She was born in Lewes, Del., on Dec. 4, 1974, to Richard M. Bunting Sr. and Barbara Clogg.
Bunting-Brittingham was a devoted and loving stay-at-home mother to her four cherished children. She enjoyed playing softball in her younger years and faithfully attended her husband’s softball games. Fall was her favorite time of the year, and she loved all things Halloween.
She will be remembered for her loving and giving nature to all who needed help. She gave in death as she gave in life. Her family donated her organs and tissue to help others. Even with her passing, her legacy will continue in the lives of her husband, children, parents and friends.
Bunting-Brittingham was preceded in death by her brother, Richard “Richie” M. Bunting Jr., in 2018; maternal grandmother, Martha Ann Clogg; and paternal grandfather, Lewis Marshall Bunting. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Jason M. Brittingham; four children, Devin Bunting, Tristen Telthoester, Romy Erin Telthoester and Chase Michael-Lee Brittingham; a granddaughter, Trinity Morris; her mother, Barbara (Clogg) Shupp and her husband, William Bradley Shupp, of Horntown, Va.; her father, Richard M. Bunting Sr. and his wife, Kenzel, of Ocean View, Del.; paternal grandmother, Betty Rogers of Frankford, Del.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who loved her deeply.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Social-distancing protocols and masks are required of all guests at all times. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and limited seating, a private funeral service will follow. The family also invited everyone for the graveside service at Redmen Memorial Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del., with the funeral procession leaving the funeral home around 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to help defray funeral expenses to Melson Funeral Services; P.O. Box 100; Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.