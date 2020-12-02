Andrew C. Lomp, 80, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born on Sept. 21, 1940, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Charles and Margaret (Gorman) Lomp.
He was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Army. There is nothing he enjoyed more than his bible study time. Lomp was a loving and devoted husband, stepfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia L. (Geoghegan) Lomp of Ocean View, and his stepson, Michael Woodward of Springfield, Va.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Lomp will be privately interred at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del. His family will announce a celebration of his life at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, in Ocean View, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.