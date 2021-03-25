Andrea M. Hanna, 66, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her home. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 13, 1955, daughter of the late Joseph Thomas Datte and the late Mary Anna (Podziomek) Datte.
She was a graduate of St. Mark’s High School and had attended the University of Delaware. She worked as an administrative assistant for several years at the Alfred I duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., prior to moving to Ocean View in 2009. At the time of her passing, she had been employed as an administrative assistant in case management and patient relations at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes for the last 10 years.
Hanna was a fierce warrior, battling breast cancer on and off since 2000. She loved helping people and volunteered her time as a lay navigator with the Tunnell Cancer Center, going out in the community and encouraging women to get their yearly mammograms. She never met a stranger and was happy to open her home to anyone. As she struggled with her cancer, she decided to volunteer her time with different organizations to learn a new skill or take her out of her comfort zone. For instance, she was part of the crew that worked and sailed on the Kalmar Nyckel in Lewes, Del.
She enjoyed camping, kayaking, gardening and spending time outdoors. She was a member of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View and was part of their prayer ministry. She loved knitting and was a voracious reader.
Hanna is survived by her loving husband, Roger D. Hanna; a daughter, Margaret Elizabeth Cluney of Ocean View; a son, David John Cluney and his fiancée, Kirah Kossow of Jonesville, N.C.; a brother, Jeff Datte and his wife, Gigi, of Bear, Del.; a niece, Angie Datte-Thomas and her husband, Justin, of Northeast, Md., and a nephew, Joseph Datte and his wife, Kristine, of Glen Mills, Pa.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with funeral service at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. Interment will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Beebe Medical Foundation; 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.