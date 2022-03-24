Andrea L. McGuigan, 59, of Bethany Beach, Del., went home to be with the Lord after a 20-year battle with ovarian cancer. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home while surrounded by her loved ones, on the first day of spring, Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born in Newton, N.J., on Jan. 21, 1963, daughter of the late Stephen Keenan and the late Ethel Daisy (Ebersten) Keenan.
McGuigan had worked as the settlement coordinator and paralegal for Joseph C. Raskauskas P.A. She was also the driving force in her family business, Captain Mac’s Bait & Tackle for 32 years and Captain Mac’s Fish House for the last eight years. She was the guiding light and factor pushing the business in a different direction after Hurricane Sandy. She was truly a master of all trades, from payroll, accounting and permit liaison, to painter and decorator, to food critic, therapist, and all other tasks that go with small business.
Her love was for her family. She provided a nurturing environment and always wanted the best for the people she loved. It was that loving and caring for others, over herself, that made her such a special person. She never wanted to burden others; as such, many did not know the severity of her illness. Her perseverance and strength (spiritual, mental, and physical) throughout her fight with cancer continues to inspire. She was a steadfast wife, a devoted mother and a loyal friend. The things that will be most missed are her wit, gentleness, good nature and guidance.
She was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., and served on the planning board for the Most Blessed Sacrament School in Ocean Pines, Md. She loved the outdoors and looking at God’s amazing creation. She loved life on the water, spending time at the beach and in the boat with her family and dear friends, or simply birdwatching.
McGuigan is survived by her husband of 31 years, Bruce C. McGuigan; a daughter, Kirsten McGuigan and her husband, Andrew Kleinstuber, of Frankford, Del.; a son, Matthew McGuigan and his fiancée, Alyssa Giansanti, of Dagsboro, Del.; her most faithful friend, Brego; and three siblings, Neil Keenan of Dowelltown, Tenn., Linnea Albright and her husband, Odell, of Charlotte, N.C., and Merrill Keenan of Sparta, N.J.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. The Mass will also be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/stannbb. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in McGuigan’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org, Shriners Hospitals for Children by visiting www.shrinerschildrens.org, or the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.