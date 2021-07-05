Andre R. Johnson Sr., 58, of Delmar, Del., passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Delaware Hospice Center. He was born in Seaford, Del., on June 5, 1963, to the late Levin Johnson and Lillie Knight Johnson.
Johnson was a poultry farmer and also worked for Jehovah Jireh Farms of Frankford, Del., for four years before retiring due to his illness.
He was a member of Spirit of Excellence Ministry of Deliverance in Dagsboro, Del. He always had a smile to share and had a great sense of humor. He was known to be a true ladies’ man who liked to dress to impress. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, racing cars, cooking and even singing, even though he could not carry a tune. He was a family man who will be missed by all who knew him.
Johnson is survived by six children, Altoria Turnage of Millsboro, Del., Ashley Dixon of Laurel, Del., Andre Johnson Jr. of Selbyville, Del., Rashawn Johnson (and Janelle) of Frankford, Del., Andrea Chandler of Millsboro, Del., and Angel Miller of Rhode Island; and a stepson, Jawan Chandler of Selbyville, Del. He also has four siblings who survived him: Gwendolyn Drummond of Frankford, Gail Thornton of Baltimore, Md.; Antonio Johnson (and Debbie) of Georgetown, Del., and Nikitia Farlow (and Annette) of Seaford, Del. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren: Miracle, Andre, A’Riyah, Beautifull Onyae, Andre Johnson III, Jaela, Raegan, Jory, Jayon, Donyae, Jyzhel and Delilah, as well as two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members and friends.
The family offered a special thanks to Delaware Hospice for the care and compassion during this difficult time.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Calvary Pentecostal Church, 13325 Worcester Hwy, Bishopville, Md., where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Zoar Golden Acres in Bishopville, Md. Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.