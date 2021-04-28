Amy Leigh Hricik, 45, of Ocean City, Md., passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Michael Allen Hricik and Charlotte (Sizemore) Hricik.
She was a graduate of Towson University and was employed by Bethany Blues as a server.
In addition to her parents, Hricik is survived by one brother, Michael Joseph Hricik of Ocean City.
A celebration was scheduled for April 27, 2021, at Bethany Blues restaurant in Bethany Beach, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Worcester County Humane Society; P.O. Box 48; Berlin, MD 21811.