Amanda Michele “Mandi” Harmon, 39, of Frederica, Del., passed away on Saturday April 30, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Jan. 11, 1983, in Woodbury, N.J., to the late Marjorie C. Skain Harmon and to G. Michael Harmon, who survives her.
Harmon was a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School, in the Class of 2001, and played the flute in the band. She attended Del Tech Community College. Before retiring due to her illness, she was employed by the State of Delaware, for which she worked as an accounting specialist for DelDOT.
She had a special relationship and will be reuniting with her grandmother Patience Harmon, whom she nicknamed “Granny Pants.” She was a dancer with the Nanticoke Indian Tribe and attended many powwows with her brother Matthew Harmon at an early age. Harmon’s girls were the love of her life, and she gained strength from both as she battled with her illness.
Harmon is survived by her father, G. Michael Harmon, and stepmother, Linda, of Millsboro, Del.; two daughters, Ameenah Harmon-Malloy and Aaliyah Harmon-Coleman, both of Frederica Del. She also leaves behind her significant other, Antonio Malloy, of Frederica; a brother, Matthew G. Harmon, and her Uncle Kevin, both of Millsboro, Del.; and her godparents, Michele and Lester Wright of Millsboro. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Nanticoke Indian Association, Regalia Fund, 27073 John J. Williams Hwy, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.