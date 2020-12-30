Alvin Goldfarb, 92, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. He was born in Passaic, N.J. on Sept. 12, 1928.
Goldfarb married the love of his life, Dorothy Alice (Ridush) Goldfarb on Nov. 18, 1951. He was a man of many names; most called him “Al,” but he was also known as “Dad, Bepa, Papa, Grandpa, Uncle Al, Dr. Gold, Big Al” and so many more. He was a loving father, friend and mentor to many people throughout his 92 years.
He attended Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science soon after his marriage and resided in Germantown, Philadelphia. After graduation, Goldfarb received his commission to the U.S. Navy and attended Supply Corp School in Bayonne, N.J.
They had their first son, David, in 1953 and soon after, the three headed to Los Angeles so Goldfarb could report to Long Beach, Cailf., to meet his ship the tanker USS Asthabula. Deployment included Sasebo, Japan and Korea.
Upon return from Korea, they moved back to New Jersey and set up house in Rochelle Park, then Saddle Brook and finally Franklin Lakes, where they resided until 1982. Goldfarb worked in product research and development for United Merchants and Manufacturers until he decided to take a chance and start his own business, Deltex. While owner and president of Deltex, he also partnered in a personal small package delivery business, a cheesesteak restaurant in New Brunswick and many other ventures that an entrepreneur of his caliber would venture. He and Dorothy travelled the world, visiting over 80 countries.
While in Franklin Lakes, the family joined the new First Presbyterian Church where Goldfarb tried to carry a tune while Dottie compensated for his flat notes and sang in the choir. While in the church, they made many lifelong friends who remain close to this day.
In 1984, the Goldfarbs and their puppy, Duffy, pulled up roots and headed to Rehoboth Beach, Del., to their final home together. He thought he could work from home and travel as needed. It provided them with a beautiful waterfront property, where they continued to host so many family and friends over the years with Dottie’s flare for great meals and his wonderful stories and sense of humor. Over the years, the best of times were spent with their neighbor and friends, Barbara and Bill Timmons, traveling, eating and playing cards.
His wife of 65 years passed away on Dec. 13, 2016, following a difficult battle with cancer. Goldfarb moved to Brandywine assisted living, where true to his indomitable personality, he became the unofficial mayor. There, he made many new friends, except for the cooks, as he always had a comment for them. The man lived for food.
In recent years, he enjoyed visits from his extended family. Even in times of COVID-19, he loved the indirect visits with his family and great-grandchildren.
Goldfarb will always be remembered for his wit. To his final days, he was as sharp as ever. He remembered every detail of his 92 years and happily regaled everyone with his stories — whether all true or not. But his family loved them all and will keep those memories in their hearts forever.
The Goldfarbs had four children, David and his wife, Patricia, Susan White, Brian and his wife, Luann, and Lori Thomas; grandchildren, Erika Castro and her husband, Dan, Lauren, Dani Dieterle, Ellie Mertz, Irene Mertz, Kelsey, Emma, Sam, Ryan and his spouse, Taylor, and Chad and his spouse, Alexis; and great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Fred, Ava Jade, Averie and Brysen Holden.
The family looks forward to celebrating Goldfarb’s fulfilled life in June of 2021, with family, good friends and great food. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.