Alton T. Jones, 65, of Salisbury, Md., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2022. Born in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Arthur Jones and Janet (Reed) Jones.
He was an exceptional salesman and enjoyed golfing, baseball, shooting/hunting and watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed his time as a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
In addition to his parents, Jones was preceded in death by his grandparents, Whiteley and Louise Reed of Felton, Del., and Effie and Alton Jones of Ellsworth, Maine. He is survived by his son, Stuart Jones and his wife, Liz; grandchildren Caleb and Callie Jones; his brother, Arthur and his wife, Lisa; his nephews, Keith Jones and Darrell Jones; a niece, Bethany Jones; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his significant other, Robin Horner.
A celebration of Jones’ life was to be held at 3C USA Church–Delmar Campus in Delmar, Del. on Dec. 7, 2022, with food and fellowship following the conclusion of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge USA at https://teenchallengeusa.org or the Autism Speaks Foundation at www.autismspeaks.org/donate. Arrangements were in the care of Holloway Funeral Home. People can share memories with the family online at www.hollowayfh.com.