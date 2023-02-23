Althea “Tammy” McCoy Thomas, 77, of South Bethany, Del., passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. She also was known to her family and friends in later years as “Tam.” She was born on June 2, 1945, in Wilmington, Del., daughter of the late Althea and Paul McCoy.
Her father was a Methodist minister, and the family moved several times as she was growing up. They moved to Newark, Del., in the summer of 1962, right before her senior year of high school. She graduated from Newark High School in 1963, and from the University of Delaware in 1967, with a degree in elementary education. She started her teaching career in Maryland and eventually taught in Virginia Beach, Va., for many years. She received her master’s degree in special education from the University of Virginia.
She was loved by many, including her friends from Virginia Beach, Nellysford, Va., and Salisbury, Md., and her home in South Bethany. She maintained many friendships over the years, especially her friends from Newark High School. She will be missed by the Newark friends, the group she often traveled with, who loved and supported her — Judy, Nancy, Lauren and Marylane.
She was a watercolor artist and proudly displayed her paintings in their beach home. Her family and friends enjoyed her creative Christmas cards that she hand-painted over the years.
She was reunited some years ago with her high-school sweetheart, Jerry Wolf, and they moved to South Bethany. He was the love of her life, and they cherished living at the beach. The two took full advantage of their retirement years, taking many weekend getaways and a cruise to Alaska, along with many trips around the United States. Their reunited love story was a gift to each other, and all who shared in their lives.
Thomas is survived by her beloved Jerry Wolf; her beloved son, Joshua “J.P.” Stewart; and her three much-loved granddaughters, Jane, Jill and Julia Stewart. She is also survived by her sister, Paula Jernigan and her son, David, of Pittsboro, N.C. Also surviving her is their much-loved dog, Marley, who visited her in Bayhealth hospital.
A celebration of Thomas’ life will take place on June 3, 2023, in South Bethany, Del. Contributions may be made in memory of Tam Thomas to DESPCA, 22918 DuPont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947.