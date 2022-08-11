Alonzo O. “Lonny” Coulbourne III, 78, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of New Castle and Odessa, Del., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Lincoln, Del., on June 21, 1944, son of the late Alonzo O. Coulbourne Jr. and the late Edith (Buckley) Coulbourne.
Coulbourne retired from General Motors after 30 years of service, and following his retirement from GM, he worked several years with his son, Mark, in his landscaping business.
He enjoyed boating, fishing and fixing up cars. He was a true car enthusiast. Above all else, he loved his family, and he enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren.
Coulbourne is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Eileen F. (DiAmico) Coulbourne; two children, Dawn Sandstrom (and Kevin) of Middletown, Del., and Mark Coulbourne (and Lea Ann) of Dover, Del.; three grandchildren, Heather Dixon (and David) Millsboro, Del., Sean Sandstrom of Middletown, Del., and Sarah Coulbourne of Dover; and four great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Dixon, Damien Dixon, Jayden Dixon and Landon Sandstrom. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Coulbourne (and Linda) of Hockessin, Del.; and a sister, Nancy Ditlow of Townsend, Del.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may call after 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, also in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.