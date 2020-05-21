Allena Mae (West) Wilson, 92, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was a loving wife, and mother of two children, with three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Wilson was born in Frankford, Del., on June 28, 1927, to Beulah Mae (Long) West and Fred N. West.
Wilson graduated from Lord Baltimore High School in 1945. On Jan. 26, 1948, she married Paul Wilson. They were married for 63 years and raised two children. She was a homemaker and poultry producer for 60 years, raising poultry for Murray’s, Cargill, Allen’s and Mountaire poultry companies. She took great pride in her work as a poultry producer. In 2001, she was named Mountaire Poultry Grower of the Year.
She had an amazing work ethic and worked from sunup to sundown to maintain the family home, barns, poultry houses and farmland that she and Paul had worked so hard to acquire. Her family and home were her priorities, and she tended to them with great care. She kept an immaculate home and loved to cook for her family. Favorites included chicken-and-dumplings, lima beans and corn, and her famous blueberry pie.
Wilson was a woman of great faith. She read her Bible daily and rarely missed a Sunday-morning church service. She and Paul attended The River Wesleyan Church in Roxana, Del., for more than 50 years. Her favorite hobbies included crocheting and puzzles. She was an avid Baltimore Orioles baseball and Duke basketball fan. She valued hard work, faith, sports and family.
Wilson was preceded in death by her parents, Fred N. West and Beulah M. West; her brothers, Andrew West, Hayward West, Fred West and his wife, Helen, Russell West and his wife, Evelyn, Millard West and his wife, Marie, and Bill West and his wife, Verdie; and her sisters, Dorothy Tyre and her husband, Chester, and Ruth Bennett and her husband, Pete.
She is survived by her sister Grace Jackson and her husband, Kenny; sister-in-law, Doris West and her husband, Andrew; two children, Peggy Ann (Wilson) Toomey and her husband, Clifton, of Frankford, and Ronald Paul “Ronnie” Wilson and his wife, Jackie; three grandchildren, Clifton Toomey Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Millsboro, Del., Wendy Wilson Brafman and her husband, Kevin, of Rehoboth, Del., and Carrie Wilson Snyder and her husband, Brandon, of Millsboro; and six grandchildren, Clifton Toomey III and Harold Toomey, Ryan and Zoe Brafman, and Audrey and Brody Snyder.
A graveside service for immediate family was held May 16, 2020, at St. George’s U.M. Church Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to the Beebe Foundation, South Coastal Campus Fund; 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958 or https://www.beebehealthcare.org/beebe-medical-foundation. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.