Allena Mae (West) Wilson, 92, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born June 28, 1927, in Frankford, Del., to Beulah Mae (Long) West and Fred N. West.
Wilson graduated from Lord Baltimore High School in 1945. On Jan. 26, 1948, she married Paul Wilson. They were married for 63 years and raised two children.
Wilson was a homemaker and poultry producer for 60 years, raising poultry for the Murrays, Cargill, Allen and Mountaire poultry companies. She took great pride in her work as a poultry producer. In 2001, she was named Mountaire Poultry Grower of the Year. Wilson had an amazing work ethic and worked from sunup to sundown to maintain the family home, barns, poultry houses and farmland that she and Paul had worked so hard to acquire.
Her family and home were her priorities, and she tended to them with great care. She kept an immaculate home and loved to cook for her family. Favorites included chicken-and-dumplings, lima beans and corn, and her famous blueberry pie. Wilson was a woman of great faith. She read her Bible daily and rarely missed a Sunday-morning church service. She and her husband attended The River Wesleyan Church in Roxana, Del., for more than 50 years. Wilson’s favorite hobbies included crocheting and puzzles. She was an avid fan of Baltimore Orioles baseball and Duke basketball. She valued hard work, faith, sports and family.
Wilson was preceded in death by her mother and father, Fred N. West and Beulah M. West; her brothers, Fred West and his wife, Helen, Russell West and his wife, Evelyn, Millard West and his wife, Marie, and Bill West and his wife, Verdie; and her sisters, Dorothy Tyre and her husband, Chester, Ruth Bennett and her husband, Pete, and Grace Jackson and her husband, Kenny.
She is survived by her two children, Peggy Ann Toomey and her husband, Clifton, of Frankford, Del., and Ronald Paul “Ronnie” Wilson and his wife, Jackie; and three grandchildren, Clifton Toomey Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Millsboro, Del., Wendy Wilson Brafman and her husband, Kevin, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Carrie Wilson Snyder and her husband, Brandon, of Millsboro; and six grandchildren, Clifton Toomey III and Harold Toomey, Ryan and Zoe Brafman, and Audrey and Brody Snyder.
A graveside service for immediate family members will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. George’s U.M. Church Cemetery on Powell Farm Road, Frankford, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to the Beebe Medical Foundation, South Coastal Campus Fund; 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958 or www.beebehealthcare.org/beebe-medical-foundation. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.