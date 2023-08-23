Allen Turner “A.T.” Scott Jr., 71, of Frankford, Del., died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at home. He was born in Salisbury, Md., son of the late Allen Scott and Shirley Ann (Figgs) Spangler.
He owned and operated Scott System Inc.
Scott is survived by his wife, Donna C. Scott; a son, Colin E. Scott of Frankford, Del.; a brother, Philip Banks of Cordova, Md.; three sisters, Cynthia West of Frankford, Del., Dawn Jarmol of Ocean View, Del., and Dana Banks of Bethany Beach, Del.
A memorial service was to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Bishop Hastings Funeral Home, 19 South Main Street, in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947, or www.bvspca.org/donate. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Joseph John ‘Jay’ Tribull Jr., 70
Joseph John “Jay” Tribull Jr., 70, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of Joseph Tribull and Jeannette (Trainor) Tribull.
He had been a welder for Bethlehem Steel Shipyard, and in later years, after relocating to the beach area, he became “The Walking Man’s Friend.” He was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Roxana, Del.
Tribull is survived by his wife, Donna L. (Herd) Tribull; three sons, Joseph J. Tribull III and his wife, Abbey, of Selbyville, Del., Bradley W. Tribull and his wife, Chase, of Street, Md., and Christopher M. Tribull and his wife, Allyssa, of Abingdon, Md.; two grandchildren, Owen Tribull and Lauren Tribull; and three sisters, Jean Harris, Dee Real and Colleen Klos.
A celebration of Tribull’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.