Aliene Jane Miller, 90, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday March 18, 2023. She was born to the late Ira and Miranda Betts on Jan. 25, 1933.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Justice, Donald Baker, and Adolphus “Doc” Miller; her parents, Ira and Miranda Betts; siblings, Catherine Betts Carlisle, Mildred Betts, Hazel Betts Pusey, Reese P. Betts, Jennis Mae Betts Rogers, Pauline Betts Cordrey, Norman L. Betts and Everett Betts. She is survived by her children, Robin T. Justice (Susan Justice), Bonnie L. Justice and Sallie J. (Justice) Pyle; grandchildren, Robyn Lyn (Justice) Passwaters, Michael Justice, Michelle (Quaile) Scott, Kelly (Quaile) Rodriguez, Brian Quaile, David Pyle, Jonathan Pyle and Stephanie (Pyle) Rhodes; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was a housewife while her children were at home. She became a champion to the elderly by taking care of them in their homes. She was a member of the Zoar United Method Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was president of the Milton Senior Center in Milton, Del., for a number of years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Millsboro Fire Co/Ambulance Crew, Millsboro Fire Company P.O. Box 83, Millsboro, DE 19966 Attn: Treasurer.
A viewing will be held at Watson Funeral Home on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 12 to 1 p.m. Service will be at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Millsboro Cemetery.