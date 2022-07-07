Alicia Victoria (Tralka) McDermott, 94, of Millville, passed away at her home on June 11, 2022. She was born in Utica, N.Y., on Sept. 24, 1927, to the late Joseph J. and Martha N. (Wisniewska) Tralka of Amsterdam, N.Y.
She had been a registered nurse anesthetist by profession. She graduated from St. Mary’s Institute, and attended Union University College of Pharmacy. After two years, she enrolled in the School of Nursing, and received her degree from Binghamton City Hospital School. Advancing her career in nursing, she received a degree in Anesthesia from Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mass., and accepted her first position at St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich. Returning to New York, she took up employment at Memorial Hospital for Cancer and Allied Diseases.
In the late 1960s, she moved to Washington D.C., and continued working as an anesthetist at Georgetown and Carfritz Hospitals. While on the staff of Providence Hospital, she met her husband, Thomas Mcdermott, an anesthesiologist, of Chevy Chase, Md. They were married in August, 1970.
While living in Washington D.C., she was active in the following activities: Annunciation Parish, Iona House’s Widowed Persons Service, Kennedy Center, D.C. Medical Auxiliary Fund Raiser and was on the Ladies Board at Providence Hospital.
She retired from anesthesia and went to work for her husband as his office manager. The two purchased a vacation home in the Villas of Bethany West in the 1970s. A few years later, after the death of her husband in 1982, she permanently moved to Bethany Beach.
She continued her social activities in Delaware, such as volunteering for Sussex County libraries, AARP Sussex County’s local chapter and as a social worker for the Delaware State Children’s Welfare Program. In September of 2000, she bought a home in Millville and lived there until her death.
She leaves behind a loving and caring sister, Jane E. Tralka of Millville; three stepchildren of Thomas McDermott, Kathryn M. (McDermott) Kondrashoff of Santa Rosa, Calif., Timothy McDermott of Washington D.C., and Joseph McDermott of Silver Spring, Md.
A Catholic burial mass was held on June 30, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, with interment at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro. She requested that any donations in her name be mailed to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713-2997.