Alice Lee McCurley Massey, 89, passed away and went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Md., daughter of John Milton and Katherine R. McCurley.
Prior to retirement, Massey owned and operated the Harbor View Motel and Harbor Lights restaurant near Bethany Beach, Del., with her husband.
She was a member of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, Del., for many decades.
Massey was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, John C. Massey; her two daughters, Mary Alice Massey Arbeene and Margaret Ann Massey; and her brother, John. She is survived by her two grandsons, Jon Paul Arbeene and his wife, Catrina, and Christopher Lee Arbeene and his wife, Crystal; a son-in-law, Paul Arbeene and his wife, Sharon; several great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., with viewing at 1 p.m., at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. Interment will follow at Mariner’s Bethel Cemetery, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mariner’s Bethel U.M. Church Building Fund; 81 Central Ave.; Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.