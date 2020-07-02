Alice Gordon Malcolm, 92, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Monday, June 22,2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born Dec. 3, 1927, in Dundee, Scotland, to James Gordon and Elizabeth (Farrell) Gordon.
Malcolm raised her family in Dundee and in Baltimore, Md., after immigrating to the U.S. in 1962. Since 1970, she had spent her weekends and vacations in Bethany Beach, permanently establishing residence in the area in 1990.
She attended the Parish of St. Ann in Bethany Beach and was a member of the Ocean View Cheer Center and the Red Hats. Along with visits from friends and family, she looked forward to seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, telling them stories and teaching them nursery rhymes she learned in Scotland. Malcolm also enjoyed her many trips back to Scotland, visiting with family and friends and reliving her childhood memories in the Lochee area of Dundee.
Malcom was preceded in the death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, James J. Malcolm; three sisters, Margaret, Kathy and Mary from Dundee; and son-in-law, James Gary Owings of Ocean View, Del. She is survived by four children, Maureen Clas and her husband, Richard, James J. Malcolm Jr. and his wife, Peggy, Susan Pleasanton and her husband, Chris, all of Frankford, and Dorothy Owings of Ocean View; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held later this summer. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.