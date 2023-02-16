Alice Anne Morris, 78, of Ocean View, Del., passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Born on July 30, 1944, in Crossingville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John Chaklos and Mary (Husaem) Chaklos.
She grew up in Crossingville, on her family homestead, and worked at her family’s Esso station and truck stop. She attended the same one-room schoolhouse that her father had, and graduated from Cambridge Springs Joint High School in 1962. She studied early childhood education and earned a bachelor’s degree from Edinboro State College and a master’s degree from the University of Maryland.
Her first career was teaching elementary school in Pennsylvania; in West Berlin, Germany; and in Frederick County, Md. After teaching, she transitioned to business and spent more than 20 years in a variety of positions at Science Applications International Corporation in Germantown, Md.
Morris believed in giving back to her community and volunteered in many ways. She was one of the first women to become a member of the Urbana (Md.) Volunteer Fire Department, where she also trained as an EMT, but might be best remembered for running the glass pitch at the annual carnival for more than 25 years. She taught CCD at St. Ignatius Catholic Church and later became a parishioner at Holy Name of Jesus, St. George’s, and St. Ann’s.
In retirement, she treasured her time volunteering at Brevard County Rolling Readers and Sussex County Read Aloud program, where she would read to young children. Alice and Mike Morris split time over many years between Urbana, Md., Satellite Beach, Fla., and Ocean View, where they made many friends and enjoyed hosting family and friends. She was known for her warmth, a smile that could light up a room, and her dedication to her family. She’d been a cancer survivor since 1993.
Morris took pride in the beauty of her flower gardens and enjoyed her time tending to them. Her other favorite activities included being outdoors, exploring parks, biking, sewing, knitting, crewel embroidery, reading, dancing, traveling, and taking cruises with her husband, Mike, and many friends, learning new things and sharing her knowledge.
In addition to her parents, Morris was preceded in death by her siblings John Chaklos Jr., Daniel J. Chaklos and Virginia M. Chaklos. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Douglas Michael “Mike” Morris; her children, James “Jim” Morris (and Diane) of Frederick, Md., and Suzanne “Suzi” Morris (and George) of Wilmington, Del.; a grandson, Daniel Morris; her sisters Margaret “Margie” Huntzinger (and John) of Harrington, Del., and Linda Phillips of Milledgeville, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are being planned for March 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested people plant a flower or tree in Morris’ honor or send a donation to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (www.cancer.org); Read Aloud Delaware—Sussex County, 108 North Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947 (www.readalouddelaware.org); or to their church or house of worship. Morris’ life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.