Alfred Lewis “Fred” Barlow, 76, of Frankford, Del., passed away at his home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on Nov. 1, 1945, in West Chester, Pa., to the late Howard Lewis Barlow and the late Mary Chandler (Brinton) Barlow. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Barlow owned and operated Barlow & Sons Builders and was well-known locally as a great builder, having built many homes in the area.
He enjoyed his life of a snowbird, traveling to Naples, Fla., to spend the winter, along with his wife of 40 years, Judith (Jester) Barlow. He loved traveling, especially in his motorhome, and rides on his motorcycle. He will be remembered as being fun to be around and just an all-around great guy. He loved warm weather, anything to do with the ocean, eating crabs, going to the beach and having a good time.
Along with his parents, Barlow was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Laird. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Maureen Alicia Barlow (and David Finnerty) of Boston, Mass., Howard Paul Barlow (and Marina) of Frankford, Del., Deborah Petka (and William) of Hockessin, Del., Francis Toy of Smyrna, Del., and Stephen Toy (and Margaret) of Wilmington, Del.; seven grandchildren, Keith and Irina Petka, Shannon and Brandon Price, Joshua and Emily Petka, Taylor and Jessica Toy, and Dmitry and Anastasia Barlow; and five great-grandchildren, Adella and Charles Petka, Kayden Nye, and Bentley and Maddox Price.
The family also mentioned their nurse, Christina of Accent Care Hospice, formerly Seasons Hospice, as well as CNAs David and Tammy, who kept the family going.
A celebration of Barlow’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Service, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. In lieu, of flowers, donations can be made in Barlow’s honor to the Parkinson’s Foundation by visiting https://www.parkinson.org/ or Seasons Hospice Foundation by visiting https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.