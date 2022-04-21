Aleece “Doreen” Jackson, 90, of Millsboro, Del., passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. Jackson was born in Millsboro to the late Walter L. Clark and Arzie Morris Clark. She was one of seven siblings.
She worked many years for the Atlantic Sands Motel in Rehoboth Beach, Del., and at private residences in later years. She was a member of Harmony Church in Millsboro and could often be seen working in the church dining hall cooking, as she was well-known for her cooking. She enjoyed spending time with family and watching the news on TV.
Jackson was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Edward Jackson Sr.; her son William Edward Jackson Jr.,; her grandson Kevin Wayne Jackson Jr.; and her siblings Linford Clark, Norman Clark, Loretta Clark and Marilyn Yvonne Street. She survived by her sons Kevin Wayne Jackson Sr. and his wife, Maria, Horace Keith Jackson Sr. and his wife, Jessica; her daughter-in-law Charlotte Jackson; her siblings Joyce Clark and Roger Clark; and her grandchildren, William E. Jackson III, Latoya Jackson, Kendra Tabron, Victor S. Jackson, Horace K. Jackson Jr., Katealyn A. Jackson and Jeffrey T. Jackson; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Watson Funeral Home on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at noon, with public viewing from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment is to follow at Harmony Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.