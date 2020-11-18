Alberto Shaquan “A.J.” Ortiz Jr., 24, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. He was born June 19, 1996, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del., to Angela Satchell and Alberto Ortiz Sr.
He was the life of the party and always had a smile, told many jokes and often had a nickname he liked to give out. He loved and adored his mother, family and friends. He loved to dance, music, movies and lots of T-shirts he collected of various artists. He often spent his time with his special cousin/best friend, Aaliyah Satchell, traveling to various places. He also enjoyed spending time with Kennell Baine, his mentor/friend and gave his motorcycle the nickname “Thelma.” He graduated from Indian River High School in 2014 and worked for Easter Seals of Georgetown from 2016 until his passing.
Ortiz was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Lee Satchell. He leaves to mourn him his mother, Angela Satchell of Millsboro, Del.; father, Alberto Ortiz Sr. of Philadelphia, Pa.; maternal grandmother, Sally Satchell of Selbyville, Del.; four aunts, Denise Johnson of Pungoteague, Va., Sharon Satchell of Laurel, Del., Francine Satchell of Salisbury, Md., and Charlene Satchell of Ocean City, Md.; two uncles, Richard Satchell of Georgetown, Del., and Gregory Satchell of Frankford, Del.; a special cousin, Aaliyah Satchell of Millsboro; and a host of other cousins and extended family.
A funeral service was to be held Nov. 18, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del., with interment at Zoar Golden Acres in Bishopville, Md. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.