Albert Victor “Butch” Coursey, 80, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home, under the care of his devoted wife, Sandra, and Delaware Hospice. He was born on Sept. 18, 1940, to the late Charles M. Coursey and Cecilia Sterrett Coursey.
He worked most of his life in the construction field. He was owner and operator of B&C Builders for more than 25 years. He attended Indian Mission United Methodist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed doing projects around his home, purchasing and refurbishing old clocks, crabbing in the summer and sharing crabs with family and friends, and helping anyone in the community that needed a hand.
In addition to his parents, Coursey was preceded in death by his first wife, Cecilia Coursey, in 2004; two sons, Ivan Coursey and Vic Coursey; as well as two brothers, Johnny Coursey and Charles Coursey. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Sandra Coursey of Millsboro, Del.; a stepson, Mario Street (and Stacie); a stepdaughter, Nina Street; two brothers, Marshall “Sonny” Coursey and Melvin “Puddy” Coursey (and Gloria), and a sister-in-law, who was more like a sister, Geraldine Kobasa (and Jerry). He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jerod Coursey, Travis Coursey, Trista Street, Kinley Street and Cassandra Coursey, as well as four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Indian Mission Church Cemetery. Letters of condolence may be emailed online at www.watsonfh.com.