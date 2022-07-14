Albert E. “Al” Ott, 76, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on June 3, 2022, in Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., with his family around him. He was born on Oct. 28, 1945, to Adalbert Ott and Elizabeth Lightfuss Ott in Frankenmarkt, Austria.
His family came to the U.S. in 1949, and he spent most of his childhood in Locust Point in Baltimore, Md. He loved reminiscing about growing up there so much that he would love taking his family there to give a tour of his old stomping grounds. He graduated from Southern High School and then went into the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged in 1968, after serving part of his time in Korea. He went to the University of Baltimore and had a career in transportation and in telecommunications.
He married Kathy Brehany of Catonsville, Md., in 1968 and in 2004 moved to Ocean View, where they celebrated their 54th anniversary in March 2022. They attended Mariners Bethel Church.
Preceding Ott in death were his parents; his brother, Ron; and his sister, Erna. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; and two children, Jeff Ott and his wife, Lindsey Ott, and daughter, Amanda Ott; along with five grandchildren, Taylor, 16, Gavin, 15, Caitlyn, 13, Gabe, 11, and Ryleigh, 10. He also has a surviving sister, Elisabeth Ganovski, wife of David Ganovski.
There will be a celebration-of-life service on July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main St., Berlin, Md.