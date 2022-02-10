Alan Wayne Hastings, 69, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Tidal Health Nanticoke in Seaford, Del. He was born in Milford, Del., to the late Lester Hastings and Hazel Harper Hastings on Aug. 10, 1952.
Hastings was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Conrail Railroad, where he worked as a diesel mechanic for many years. He supported Wounded Warriors, the American Legion and the NRA. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, yardwork and gardening, and was a gun enthusiast. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions play, even though he was likely to watch them lose.
He was known to be a hard worker and an excellent teacher, and had a great sense of humor (sarcasm was his friend) and personality. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Hastings was also preceded in death by a sister, Tina Lofland, in 2020 and a grandson, Braxton Hastings. He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Nanette Hastings of Georgetown, Del., and four children, Rachael (and Troy) Coffelt of Millsboro, Del., Jon Hastings of Georgetown, Del., Eric Hastings of Georgetown, Del., and Heidi (Ubaldo) Perez of Georgetown, Del., as well as a brother Dwight (and MaryBeth) Hastings of Frankford, Del. He was also blessed with six grandchildren, Owen Perez, Elliot Perez, Silas Perez, Ashton Coffelt, Zaccary Coffelt and Lauren (and Ryan) Sammon; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A chapel service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made in Hastings’ memory to a charity of the givrer’s choosing. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be emailed online at www.watsonfh.com.