Alan John Tripp, 58, of Dagsboro, Del., departed his earthly home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 10, 1961, the youngest son of five children of the late Harvey Tripp II and of Ethel Frances Tripp of Dagsboro, who survives him.
Tripp is also survived by his sisters, Kathleen Decker of Dagsboro and Arlene Bush of Virginia; brothers, Dennis Tripp and his wife, Denise, and Harvey Tripp III and his wife, Cathy, all of Dagsboro; nieces, Karen Hudson, Crystal Tripp, Faith Smock, Courtney Tripp, Lindsey Tripp and Lisa Bush; nephews, Bobby Stubbs Jr., Dennis Daniels Jr., Dennis Tripp II and Kyle Tripp; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends; and his K9 best friend, Baby Girl.
The service will be held at 3 p.m., with visitation starting at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Social distancing protocol and masks are mandatory for all attendees. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 24 Riders; P.O. Box 248; Dagsboro, DE 19939. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.