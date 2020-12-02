Aimee McCabe Marvel, 85, of Dagsboro, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home. She was born April 27, 1935, in Clarksville, Del., daughter of the late Paul B. McCabe Sr. and the late Alice Rebecca (Logan) McCabe.
She graduated from Lord Baltimore School, Class of 1953, and also from Salisbury State Teachers College in 1958. Marvel taught first grade in Georgetown (Del.) Special School District and Indian River School District for 38 years. She was a member of St. George’s United Methodist Church in Clarksville, Del., and a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 12 of Frankford, Del.
She was a warm, generous person who was devoted to family and friends. Marvel and her husband loved taking trips with family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, playing cards, golfing, antiquing and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Rodney Thomas Marvel Sr., in 2015; a brother, Paul B. McCabe Jr.; and a sister, Shirley Gordon and her husband, Jack. She is survived by her son, Rodney Thomas Marvel Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Georgetown; a sister-in-law, Jane Wilgus McCabe; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a walk-through viewing was held Nov. 27, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Del. Interment followed at Mariner’s Bethel Cemetery in Ocean View. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.